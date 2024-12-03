Osasuna: The Underdog Making Waves in La Liga 2024/25

The 2024/25 La Liga season has brought numerous surprises, but few are as remarkable as Osasuna’s rise under new head coach Vicente Moreno. After finishing 11th last season, Osasuna has transformed into one of the most compelling stories in Spanish football. Positioned fifth in the table with six wins and three draws in their opening 13 matches, the Pamplona-based club is not only punching above its weight but also sparking interest among fans and those who bet online, thanks to their thrilling and strategic performances.

Vicente Moreno’s Tactical Renaissance

Osasuna’s resurgence began with the arrival of Vicente Moreno, a manager known for his strategic versatility. Moreno has implemented a system that maximizes the strengths of his players while adapting to various challenges. Typically operating in a 4-1-4-1 formation, the team seamlessly transitions to 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 setups to exploit opponents’ weaknesses.

In possession, Osasuna stretches the field by utilizing wide wingers and pushing full-backs high up. Striker Ante Budimir becomes the focal point of direct attacks, using his aerial dominance to win long balls and create opportunities for onrushing midfielders like Aimar Oroz.

A Team Built for Efficiency

Osasuna’s approach is not based on dominating possession but on maximizing the efficiency of their attacks. Ranked 15th for passes to the final third and 14th for progressive passes, they prefer quick counters and crosses over patient build-up play.

: Full-backs Jesús Areso and Abel Bretones play vital roles in attack, delivering a high volume of crosses into the box. This tactic has made Osasuna the fourth-highest team in La Liga for crosses, with Areso ranking third individually. Counter-Attacking Brilliance: Winger Bryan Zaragoza often stays high during defensive phases, making him a constant threat in transitions. His ability to take on defenders in one-on-one situations has proven decisive, especially against stronger opponents like Barcelona.

These strategies have yielded results, with Osasuna being the sixth-highest scoring team in the league, outperforming clubs with greater resources like Atlético Madrid and Girona.

Defensive Solidity

While their offensive efficiency is impressive, Osasuna’s defensive structure has also been key to their success. They employ a high-pressing system in a hybrid 4-4-2 shape, aiming to force turnovers in advanced areas.

Lucas Torró has been exceptional in this role, ranking fifth in La Liga for recoveries per 90 minutes. The team’s compactness and adaptability allow them to limit space for opponents, especially in games against possession-heavy sides like Barcelona. Despite conceding 16 goals, their expected goals against (xGA) suggests they should have conceded fewer, indicating room for improvement in defensive execution.

Players to Watch

Bryan Zaragoza : With his pace, dribbling, and creativity, Zaragoza has become one of the league’s standout wingers.

: As a dynamic midfielder, Oroz’s ability to connect play and make decisive runs has been invaluable. Ante Budimir: The towering striker’s aerial prowess and clinical finishing make him a constant threat in the box.

The Road Ahead

Osasuna’s early-season form has turned heads and added intrigue to La Liga’s narrative. Their ability to compete with the league’s elite has captured the attention of fans and analysts alike, where their matches have become fixtures of interest due to their potential for surprises.

To maintain their push for European qualification, consistency will be key. The depth of their squad and Moreno’s tactical adaptability will play crucial roles as they navigate the challenges of a long season.

Osasuna’s 2024/25 campaign is shaping up to be a historic one. Their blend of tactical discipline, efficient attacking, and standout individual performances has set them apart as the season’s most exciting underdog story. With every match, they continue to prove that determination, strategy, and teamwork can triumph over the odds, making them a team to watch in La Liga and beyond.

By Alejandro Fernandez