Osasuna dealt crushing blow following injury to Bayern Munich loanee

Bryan Zaragoza had not only got his career back on track at Osasuna, the train was picking up steam at El Sadar. Back in the Spain squad, and one of the most dangerous players in La Liga, Zaragoza is to be sidelined by injury for several months.

During their 1-1 draw with Sevilla, Zaragoza was withdrawn before the end of the match, and suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal. The exact time he will be out is yet to be clarified, but Diario AS say it will mean a minimum of a few months out of action.

🎙️ PRESS CONFERENCE | "It's an important point at a difficult venue against a tough opponent," head coach Vicente Moreno.#LetsGoRojillos | #SevillaFCOsasuna — C. A. OSASUNA (@osasuna_en) December 2, 2024

Zaragoza had been a standout for Osasuna this season, joining on loan from Bayern Munich after a tricky six months in Bavaria. So far this season he had made 5 goals for his teammates, and scored against Barcelona during their 4-2 victory, ranking joint-fourth for assists in La Liga. His replacement Jose Arnaiz also came off with a muscular issue shortly after, but the diagnosis is yet to be made public.