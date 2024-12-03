Organisation calls on Real Madrid to be investigated over Santiago Bernabeu sound-proofing issue

Earlier this year, Real Madrid confirmed that they had been ordered to postpone multiple upcoming concerts at the Santiago Bernabeu after it was reported that they had incurred sound-proofing violations. As a result, the club will receive no revenue from this until next summer at the earliest.

For the time being, Real Madrid are not being investigated over the matter, but FACUA, who are an organisation in defence of consumer rights, have called on the Madrid City Council to take action, as per an official statement.

“FACUA Madrid asks the City Council of the capital to open a file against Real Madrid as the owner of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium for having repeatedly violated the noise regulations in the different concerts held in this venue. The council has opened eleven disciplinary proceedings against seven promoters of concerts held at the venue but has not initiated any against the club.”

It remains to be seen whether anything further comes from these complaints against Real Madrid.