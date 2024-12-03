More Bernabeu controversy as Real Madrid cancel Lola Indigo concert hours after date is announced

Real Madrid’s use of the Santiago Bernabeu for concerts continues to be an issue that is a point of dicussion for Los Blancos. The club agreed with the Madrid Council not to host any more concerts due to noise pollution regulations being infringed on.

On Monday, Spanish artist Lola Indigo announced to 2.4m followers on Instagram a series of concerts, one of which was at the Bernabeu stadium on the 14th of June 2025. However less than 8 hours later, Los Blancos emitted a statement noting that they are not in a position to hold concerts currently, and are working on soundproofing measures with the Council.

Real Madrid may possibly be covering themselves legally, as if they are aware they do not have the correct measures in place, and are still arranging concerts in the future, that could backfire on them. President Florentino Perez recently downplayed the economic impact of not hosting concerts at the renovated Bernabeu, despite it previously being touted as one of the driving financial forces behind the project.