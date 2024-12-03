Manchester United open to selling Real Madrid target – report

Manchester United have received plenty of interest in full-back Diogo Dalot since he arrived, but it looks as if for the first time they might be willing to let him go. The Portuguese full-back has been linked to a move to Spain on various occasions, and Real Madrid have shown interest of late.

On Monday the story broke that Real Madrid had enquired about Dalot while Erik ten Hag was still in charge of the Red Devils. Despite Dalot remaining important under compatriot Ruben Amorim, The Independent say that United would be willing to consider a sale for around €60m, as part of their means to fund the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

At the age of 25, and with a contract until 2028, Dalot’s value is unlikely to get much higher in the coming years, making it a good time to sell for United. While it is said the two are not co-dependent, it seems likely that they will not spend big on Dalot if they do sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free from Liverpool. Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro has also been identified as an alternative at right-back.