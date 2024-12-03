Journalist hints at hidden reason behind lack of Endrick Felipe minutes at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have suffered a gauntlet of injuries in recent weeks, and up front have missed Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior at various points. However that has not coincided with an uptick in minutes for Endrick Felipe, their €40m summer signing.

Once again manager Carlo Ancelotti was pointed when asked about Endrick on Sunday night, after he was left without minutes against Getafe. ‘He has to work’, Ancelotti responded, having told the press on Saturday that he would play when he thought he was the best option.

#Endrick has not played five of the last 8 games, a handful of minutes in the others, could tomorrow- "[Cuts off journalist] Endrick will play when I think he is the ideal player to win the game." 🗣️Carlo Ancelotti #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/R037COVfuC — Football España (@footballespana_) November 30, 2024

The Italian is generally considered a player’s coach, in the sense that he defends them and treats them as adults. However Manolo Lama of Cadena Cope, has suggested that there is more to the lack of minutes than meets the eye, noting that Ancelotti’s words were a clear message. In terms of his play, Ancelotti has no issues, but in training and in terms of attitude, he has seen something in Endrick he does not like.

The 18-year-old has seen just 29 minutes of action in Real Madrid’s last 9 games, despite Los Blancos generally struggling. In the opening games of the season, Endrick showed flashes of how good he can be, and scored twice. However as Ancelotti asks his team to press better, it could be that Endrick is still learning exactly what the manager wants from him.