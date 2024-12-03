Barcelona

Image of Barcelona star Gavi goes viral with new ‘Cat’ mascot

Barcelona celebrated their 125th anniversary on Friday night, which involved a gala evening at the city’s Liceu theatre, attended by a number of club icons and current players. They also presented their new mascot ‘Cat the Culer’.

The giant yellow cat is a first permanent mascot for the Blaugrana, with a design based on the club’s colours and badge, and having previously had a temporary one for the 100th anniversary. The Cat was seen on stage with youngsters Lamine Yamal and Gavi. This was much to the amusement of Raphinha and Pau Cubarsi, the former recording the incident on his phone.

However by far the best image of Gavi and ‘Cat’ occurs when the mascot is making their way to the stage, and Gavi, having seemingly turned to look at Cat, has turned away looking terrified.

It was a less happy game debut for Cat, who was present before Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to Las Palmas on Saturday at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

