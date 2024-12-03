IFAB carrying out study of manager-led VAR system in under-20 tournament

VIGO, SPAIN - APRIL 30: Referee Santiago Jaime Latre uses the pitch side VAR monitor during the La Liga Santander match between RC Celta and Levante UD at Abanca-Balaídos on April 30, 2021 in Vigo, Spain. Sporting stadiums around Spain remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

The introduction of the VAR system has not resolved all of football’s issues with officiating, and while it was never likely to, the inconsistencies have focused the attention on officials more if anything. The governing body of the rulebook, IFAB, are testing out a fresh system they are calling Football Video Support.

The FVS system would have managers allowed monitors to review incidents, and twice per game, they would be able to challenge a referee’s decision, rather than a video referee intervening. It would be akin to the systems in place in cricket or tennis, where they are also allotted challenges.

“We are at the beginning of the test and the experiences of the FIFA Women’s Under-20 and Under-17 World Cups will be carefully analysed but so far we have not noticed anything unexpected,” Pierluigi Collina told ESPN, as quoted by MD.

“Several FIFA member associations have already expressed interest in participating in the test. It is essential to clarify that the FVS is not the VAR in terms of what it can address. Due to the limited number of cameras, the FVS will not be able to show what it can show the VAR. Offside is an example.”

This season La Liga brought in the semi-automatic offside system used at the FIFA 2022 World Cup with general success, with the notable exception of an offside decision given against Robert Lewandowski. Spanish top-level football still lacks goal-line technology with neither the RFEF or La Liga willing to foot the cost of the system.