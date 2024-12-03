“I don’t want to stop” – Barcelona star admits to being in the form of his life

Barcelona returned to winning ways on Tuesday as they defeated Mallorca 5-1 at Son Moix. Raphinha was once again at the heart of things for Hansi Flick’s side, as they netted twice in the second half.

As per Marca, he admitted that he is currently in the form of his life.

“I’m at my best, but I don’t want to stop. I want to do more for this badge. It’s a club that I have a huge affection for and everything I can contribute on the pitch, I’ll do it.”

Raphinha was also delighted for teammate Frenkie de Jong, who notched his first goal of the season during the victory over Mallorca. The Barcelona star has had a tough time of late, and has come in for significant criticism.

“He deserves it very much. He works a lot and helps us on and off the pitch. He’s one of our captains. We have enormous affection for him. We are all very happy for him.”