Former Barcelona midfielder could return to La Liga in January with two sides interested

Former Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo did not have the most auspicious of spells in Catalonia, but could have the chance to right some wrongs in La Liga. After disappointing spells at Juventus and Liverpool, he showed just how good he can be at Fiorentina last season.

Now back at the Bianconeri, Juventus are still looking to move him on, and Goal Brasil, as carried by Sport, say they are demanding €15m for the Brazilian, although a lower fee could be negotiated. The sides leading the race for him are Girona and Como in Serie A. Benfica, Olympique Marseille and Real Betis are also interested in Arthur.

Betis have been struggling in midfield without Isco, William Carvalho and most recently Johnny Cardoso in midfield, having suffered the loss of Guido Rodriguez in the summer too. They are looking for a controlling presence deeper in the midfield, as are Girona. The exit of Aleix Garcia is being keenly felt by Michel Sanchez, and Arthur could patch over the hole left by Garcia.