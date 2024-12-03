Defender confirms failed summer transfer to Atletico Madrid

During the 2024 summer transfer window, Atletico Madrid were incredibly busy – and also big-spending. Los Colchoneros brought in the likes of Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth, Conor Gallagher and Robin Le Normand for big bucks, and this ultimately meant that they did not have enough to acquire the services of David Hancko.

Throughout the summer, Atleti were strongly linked with Hancko, and they did submit multiple offers to sign him. However, they were all unsuccessful – and this information was confirmed by the player himself, who also revealed that he was the subject of interest from Premier League leaders Liverpool (via Marca).

“They had a certain budget for me and in the end they did not agree with Feyenoord in terms of finances. Atletico Madrid were closer (than Liverpool to signing me), but at Feyenoord they didn’t want to let me go for a lower amount than they had in mind.”

It’s entirely possible that Atletico Madrid go back in for Hancko next summer, given that they will need to sign at least one or two central defenders ahead of the 2025-26 season – this is because of the expected departures of Axel Witsel and Cesar Azpilicueta, while Clement Lenglet is only on loan from Barcelona.