Copa del Rey round-up: Espanyol suffer shock defeat as three other La Liga sides progress

The second round of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey got underway on Tuesday, and four La Liga sides were in action: Espanyol took on Barbastro, Celta Vigo went up against Salamanca CF UDS, Las Palmas faced off with CE Europa, while Real Valladolid travelled to Real Avila.

Barbastro 2-0 Espanyol

The big story of the day was that Espanyol became the first La Liga side to be knocked out of this season’s Copa del Rey. The pressure was already on head coach Manolo Gonzalez, but it will have heightened after a double from Andres Barrera sent the hosts into the third round.

Salamanca CF UDS 0-7 Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo are comfortable into the next round after a big-scoring victory. Claudio Giraldez’s side has six different scorers: Williot Swedberg, Hugo Sotelo, Pablo Duran, Tadeo Allende, Carlos Dominguez and Fer Lopez (x2).

CE Europa 1-2 Las Palmas

Ollie McBurnie was the hero for Las Palmas, whose strong recent form has continued. The Scottish striker scored either side of Julian Mahicas’ equaliser, as Diego Martinez’s side secured progression.

Real Avila 2-4 Real Valladolid (AET)

Real Valladolid overcame a big scare to reach the next round. A second half double from Adri Carrion cancelled out Juanmi Latasa’s opener for the visitors, although a late strike from Marcos de Souza forced extra time for La Pucela. De Souza scored again in extra time), and so did Kike Perez.