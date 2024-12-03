Carlo Ancelotti speaks on Aurelien Tchouameni position and Raul Asencio ahead of Athletic Club clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has refused to commit to playing Aurelien Tchouameni in one position or another when he returns from injury. Los Blancos return to action against Athletic Club at San Mames on Wedensday night, and the Italian is slowly getting players back from injury following the return of Rodrygo Goes on Sunday.

Ancelotti confirmed to the press that Tchouameni was good to go in Bilbao, after returning to full training this week. He had been out for all of November due to an ankle problem.

“Tchouameni is fine, he trained well, he has recovered well, he is ready to play from minute one. We will see tomorrow where I play him.”

"It's a technical decision, I have all the confidence in the world in a player we have won two #UCL's with. Fran has brought a lot in attack in these games, he's been solid in defence, and has taken advantage of his opportunity." Ancelotti on Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy.

In his absence and following an injury to Eder Militao, Castilla graduate Raul Asencio has stepped in to excellent effect – Los Blancos have conceded just twice against Liverpool, keeping three clean sheets in La Liga.

“He has shown in these four games that he is a centre-back to be trusted, who does not lack knowledge of the position. He’s well-positioned, assured, he’s motivated, obviously. He has brought a lot during these games. Obviously, he will sit on the bench one day, but now I will have to consider carefully whether to do it.”

“He’s surprised me, above all, with the calmness with which he has handled things. He’s never worried. I don’t think Athletic is an acid test, I think he’s already passed that. He can be considered a part of our squad based on merit.”

Ancelotti was asked whether Tchouameni was more needed in defence or in midfield.

“We have to think that it is good that Tchouameni is back, we are getting players back bit by bit, which is very important. Aurelien has shown he can be of great utility for us both as a centre-back and as a defensive pivot, and in that sense he is very, very important for us. He also gives us height at set pieces, which is an area in which we have suffered without Militao, Tchouameni, Camavinga, we have lost height, and set pieces are an important aspect of play.”

The absence of Eduardo Camavinga may well put Tchouameni back into his preferred midfield position. Recent games have seen Fede Valverde at the base of midfield, with Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos often partnering him. The latter has impressed, and is in firm contention for a spot against Athletic on Wednesday night.