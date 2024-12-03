Carlo Ancelotti on Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe penalty debate – ‘We value that a lot here’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has cast a positive light on the decision of Kylian Mbappe to given Sunday’s penalty to Jude Bellingham, having missed one of his own against Liverpool days earlier. It was taken by many to be a sign of the Frenchman’s lack of confidence, but Ancelotti saw it differently.

Mbappe received no shortage of criticism for the incident, with some pointing out that Mbappe was a player signed to take responsibility during big moments.

“Tomorrow, both will decide. One of the two, they will decide who is in the best place to take the penalty. I don’t think this is a topic of debate, because there are two sides to the action against Getafe when Mbappe gives Bellingham the penalty.”

“It was an action that could be seen as an act of insecurity. Or you could, as we do, see it as an altruistic and responsible act. That is something that is very, very important for us. The altruism of a great talent like Mbappe is something we value a lot.

"Nobody thinks you'll win anything in December, but you have to be in the fight. Despite all the difficulties we've had, and the big emergency we have had, there we are, in the fight." — Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti was asked whether it was an act that made Mbappe a bigger character, rather than a smaller one.

“The act of altruism we value you a lot, because it means that a player with extraordinary talent, maybe the best talent in all of football, puts that talent at the service of the team. It’s an act that I personally value a lot.”

He was also asked to respond directly to the idea that it was a lack of leadership from Mbappe, an opinion that has seen plenty of air time in the local press.

“I don’t see it like that. For me, it’s a very important act for the team and for his colleagues. All of us, the team, we see it as a great act of altruism, and when great talent is doing things like that, it means we are on the right path.”

There has been no shortage of questioning about Mbappe and his lack of a big moments so far in his short Real Madrid career. So far he has failed to rise to the occasion against Barcelona and Liverpool, despite having nine goals this season already. With Vinicius out injured, he has at least returned to his favoured position on the left, which Ancelotti experimented with before the Brazilian’s exit.