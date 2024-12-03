Barcelona target Nico Williams closer to Premier League move with 4 teams interested

Amid Barcelona’s continued desire to bring in a top-class left winger next summer, their top choice from last year, Nico Williams, will likely be an option again. However the competition for his signature only continues to grow.

The Blaugrana have filtered through to the media that they will only move for Williams if he makes them their clear priority too, and does not extend his contract with Athletic Club, increasing his €58m release clause in the process. The 22-year-old decided to stay at San Mames this summer, but with just a year left on his deal as of next summer, will face a decision on his future next year.

However The Athletic say that Williams is becoming increasingly attracted by the idea of moving abroad. Barcelona know the conditions of any deal, but Williams will have to set things in motion, while from the Premier League, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea are all looking at him as an option for next summer. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also tracking his progress – the latter made contact with his entourage last summer.

Another factor that has developed in the last few months is the form of Raphinha. The Brazilian has arguably been the best player in Spain this season, and has been playing on the left side, where Williams would prospectively be placed. Any of the other top teams in Europe are also likely to be able to beat Barcelona’s financial offer, although until now, it has always been said that he would rather remain in Spain.