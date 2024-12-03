Barcelona sends scouts to watch 20-year-old South Africa talent

Barcelona have made a point of expanding and focusing their scouting network across the African continent over the last couple of years, as evidenced by the arrivals of Ibrahim Diarra and David Oduro from Senegal and Ghana respectively. The latest talent to catch their eye is in South Africa.

Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng is being scouted by the Blaugrana, according to Soccer Laduma, as quoted by Sport. They say that he is being watched by Barcelona scouts, who have traveled to South Africa to watch him, and have made enquiries about the 20-year-old winger. Levante and Rangers in Scotland are also tracking his progress, while he has spent time on trial with Wolves in England.

Mofokeng made his senior debut for the Bafana Bafana against South Sudan in the summer, and has been expressing himself this season for the Pirates. This season he has four goals and seven assists in 17 appearances, having made inroads into the team last season. Mofokeng is a minute right-footed winger who tends to operate off the left, with quick feet and pace to burn.