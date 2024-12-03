Barcelona return to form in La Liga with emphatic victory over Mallorca

Barcelona have been under pressure in recent weeks after three winless La Liga matches in a row – against Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo and Las Palmas. However, the slump has been ended in fine style, as the league leaders secured an emphatic 5-1 victory over Mallorca at Son Moix.

Ferran Torres made his first start in two months, replacing the rested Robert Lewandowski, and he opened the scoring after 12 minutes following a huge defensive mix-up involving Mallorca defender Johan Mojica. However, the hosts were able to find an equaliser just before half time courtesy of Vedat Muriqi.

Despite this, Barcelona would take firm control in the second half. Raphinha scored from the penalty spot after Mojica had fouled Lamine Yamal, before the Brazilian winger netted his brace on 74 minutes.

Soon after, Frenkie de Jong managed to fire home his first goal of the season, which will lift some of the pressure off his shoulders. On 84 minutes, fellow substitute Pau Victor would also get himself on the scoresheet.

The result takes Barcelona four points clear at the top of La Liga, albeit they have played two more matches than nearest challengers Real Madrid.