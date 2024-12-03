Barcelona not giving up pursuit of Alphonso Davies as financial boost is revealed

Barcelona have started their preparations for next summer’s transfer window, which they hope will be a busy one. Targets are being established, while from a positional sense, the club is keen to acquire the services of a two new full-backs: one of the right, and the other on the left.

In the case of the latter, Alphonso Davies is a target. Hansi Flick is very keen to be reunited with the 24-year-old defender, who has reportedly lower his wage demands in the last couple of weeks – this is good news for Barcelona, who would not have been able to compete with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in a financial sense.

On the back of this, Sport have reported that Barcelona are still in the race to sign Davies, who will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement in a month’s time if he does not renew with Bayern before then.

According to the report, it is more likely that Davies does remain put, which would be bad news for Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, the matter is still very open, and much will be decided in the coming weeks (or even months).