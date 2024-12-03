Barcelona forward to return from injury next week

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has seen more of his career robbed from him this season, with a foot injury followed by a hamstring problem keeping him out for three months. However his return is around the corner.

Fati’s lack of minutes were a point of concern for Barcelona before his latest injury, and despite manager Hansi Flick and Sporting Director Deco stating that he would be given a chance to kickstart things again this season. However after just 158 minutes in 7 appearances, Ansu will be facing a choice about his future in the next two months.

He elected to take his chances at Can Barca this season, despite interest from Fenerbahce and Sevilla. The latter remain interested in Fati, and Barcelona will not force his hand, but Ansu will be left to decide whether he seeks more protagonism elsewhere, or jukes it out in Catalonia for the rest of the season. Agent Jorge Mendes had been sounding out potential destinations before his latest injury, which Sport say he will return from next week.

That could see him return against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, or Leganes in La Liga. Barcelona’s final tie of the year comes against Atletico Madrid on the 22nd of December, but with the exception of potential minutes against Leganes, none seem like opportune moments for Hansi Flick to experiment. So far, Pablo Torre and Pau Victor have been ahead of him in the pecking order, and Ferran Torres has also returned from injury, providing another barrier to entry into the line-up.