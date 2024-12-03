Barcelona considering one move in January transfer window

Barcelona are in excess of their salary limit once again despite claims from the club’s chiefs, and will have little margin for manoeuver in the January transfer market. Their priority will be to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, having used the emergency injury rule to do so in the summer.

The Blaugrana have signed a new sponsorship deal with Nike, but that looks as if it will still be insufficient to move the Catalan giants into the black with regard to their salary limit. Outside of ensuring Olmo and Victor can play in the second half of the season, Barcelona will try to tie up renewals for Pedri and Gavi, and if they have the space in their salary limit, will register those deals immediately.

Barcelona are ready to sell Frenkie de Jong for as little as €20m next summer, given the midfielder's exorbitant salary, and the fact his contract expires in 2026. @rsalmurri pic.twitter.com/SWX4KWtvlY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 3, 2024

The only move in or out of their squad could be Ansu Fati, say Sport. The 22-year-old forward has once again seen his season decimated by injuries, although he was not getting much a chance before he went down during the past international break. If he wants to leave on loan for more minutes, then he will be allowed to do so, although his latest injury has put the breaks on any interest. Sevilla are one of the few options that could be on the table.

Barcelona have generally made plenty of use of the winter transfer window during President Joan Laporta’s second spell in charge, but in this case it looks as if it will be a quiet window. Primarily because they don’t have much choice. Already Sporting Director Deco is said to be pushing for two new full-backs next summer and a left winger.