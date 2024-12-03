Atletico Madrid star to make first appearance in two months after recovering from traumatic brain injury

On Thursday, Atletico Madrid are in Copa del Rey action against Cacereno. Diego Simeone’s side have won their last seven matches across all competitions, and they will be aiming to make it eight in Extremadura.

Amidst a very busy schedule for Atleti, Simeone is expected to make widespread changes to his side for the match against Cacereno. According to Marca, one player that is expected to earn a start is Robin Le Normand, who is close to being fully fit after suffering a traumatic brain injury during the Madrid derby in September.

Atleti have been very cautious with Le Normand’s recovery, and it is not guaranteed that he will start on Thursday. However, he did train with the projected starters during Tuesday’s session, so barring any setbacks, he should be passed fit in the next 24/48 hours.

Le Normand had a strong start to life as an Atletico Madrid player before the injury, and if he can return to that level upon making his comeback, it would be very good news for Simeone.