Arsenal vying with Al Hilal to sign La Liga starlet

The 2024-25 season could end up being the last for Alberto Moleiro in La Liga. The 21-year-old has started to deliver on his potential over the last 12 months, and because of this, notable clubs are starting to register their interest in his services.

Al Hilal have been linked with a move for Moleiro in January, and this information has been backed up by TEAMtalk (via MD). According to the same report, Arsenal are also believed to be keen on a move for the Las Palmas playmaker, who has four goals and one assist in 15 La Liga appearances this season.

It’s been reported that €20m is the asking price that has been set by Las Palmas for Moleiro. While this would be a very significant amount of money for the Gran Canaria-based side to receive, there is no doubt that he could be worth much more in the future if he continues to go from strength to strength.