Alaves dismiss longest-serving manager in 21 years and announce immediate replacement

Alaves have announced the dismissal of manager Luis Garcia Plaza, following a run of three games without a win. El Glorioso currently lie 16th, a point above the relegation zone.

Garcia Plaza had signed a new two-year deal with Alaves in the summer, and generally was praised for their midtable finish last season. However after a 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid, coming at the end of a three-game winless streak, the Basque side have taken action.

The Madrid-born coach was Alaves’ longest-serving coach in 21 years, since Mane who left in 2003, taking charge of 102 games, earning promotion and keeping them up last year. Under him, Alaves won 44 matches, drew 28 and lost 36, averaging 1.48 points per match.

In his place has arrived Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet, the former Celta Vigo manager. Coudet had success in his first 18 months in Galicia, but could not arrest a decline in results, and was sacked after two years in charge. The Argentine coach has since taken charge of Atletico Mineiro and Internacional in Brazil between then and now, racking up almost 100 games between those sides.

Coudet’s Celta side were renowned for attacking verve and ambitious game plans at their best, often playing one holding midfielder and two forwards. Alaves have generally been a solid counter-attacking side under Garcia Plaza, and it will be interesting to see the reaction to the coaching change this weekend when they face Osasuna.