Real Madrid to hand fresh contract to defensive youngster after impressive impact

Real Madrid have been wobbling defensively for much of the season, but just when things looked most desperate, Los Blancos have put together a run of three straight clean sheets. That is in no small part down to the introduction of Raul Asencio.

The Castilla defender and academy graduate has been error-free since coming into the first team, and while Real Madrid did concede twice against Liverpool, in general they have improved defensively. Fabrizio Romano says that the European Champions are happy with how he has done, and they have decided to put together a fresh contract for Asencio including a wage rise.

Asencio’s deal currently expires in 2026, and in recent days it has been reported that they are considering keeping him in the first team for the mid-term rather than just whenever they get players back from injury. In all likelihood, Los Blancos have one on the future too though, and a longer extension will allow them to sell him at a higher fee if they wish to as well, as was the case with Rafa Marin last summer.