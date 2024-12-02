Real Madrid get midfield star back from injury – set to make squad for Athletic Club

Real Madrid are back within a point of La Liga leaders Barcelona, and less than a week after their defeat to Liverpool raised more questions about their season, the mood looks a lot more upbeat. Injured players are already on the way back too, with Aurelien Tchouameni returning to training on Monday.

As per Marca, Tchouameni has trained with the group, and is expected to be included in their squad for Wednesday night’s trip to San Mames to face Athletic Club. Manager Carlo Ancelotti had said as much, and after Rodrygo Goes was back in action on Sunday, Tchouameni could feature in Bilbao.

The French midfielder has been out for a month after suffering an ankle problem sustained during El Clasico. It was widely expected after Eder Militao’s injury that Tchouameni would play almost exclusively in defence as a centre-back, but with Raul Asencio’s good form lowering any urgency to do so, and Eduardo Camavinga out of action now too, he could play in midfield instead.