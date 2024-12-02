Real Madrid enquire about Manchester United defender – price tag revealed

Real Madrid have made little secret about the fact that Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is their top target for the position to compete with Dani Carvajal next season, but the injury to the veteran has also raised questions about potentially bringing in someone sooner. As time has gone on, other names that Los Blancos are following have also emerged.

The latest being Manchester United‘s Diogo Dalot, who has operated on both flanks. According to Relevo, Los Blancos have enquired about the Portuguese full-back, and United have told them that he would cost €50m. That enquiry arrived several weeks ago, with Erik ten Hag still in charge.

They continue on to say that Alexander-Arnold and Dalot are not necessarily in a situation where it is one or the other, but that the economic position could be more difficult for Real Madrid to resolve. Real Madrid know that despite the price, Dalot would be an option to bring immediate performance and a long-term option.

Given their reluctance to sign based on need, it seems highly unlikely Real Madrid would go after both Alexander-Arnold and Dalot. The fact the former is available on a free means he is the most attractive option, and recent history would suggest that Los Blancos will avoid a January signing if it is at all viable.