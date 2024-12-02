How Hansi Flick will try to solve Barcelona’s Liga crisis

Barcelona looked were flying as high as they have in some time after wins over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but have come crashing down to earth since. Three games without a win in La Liga have seen their lead in La Liga obliterated, despite several calls to attention from Hansi Flick.

The German manager does not have any time to alter things tactically other than slight nuances in his team’s play before they face RCD Mallorca, Real Betis and then Borussia Dortmund, all away from home. As such, Sport say that he will double down on the current methodology, but continue to emphasize the mental and physical commitment as the keys to carrying out their plans successfully.

Hansi Flick can breathe easy: Dani Olmo will be ready to be a starter against Real Mallorca. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 2, 2024

Flick will stand by his players through adversity, and throughout his career has favoured dialogue over dictation whenever problems arise – that will be the case again in this situation. Las Palmas, Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have shown how to beat Barcelona’s press, but Barcelona feel their own errors are in part responsible for this.

The ex-Bayern Munich coach has been received as a hero in recent months in Catalonia, but any further negative results will sew serious doubts into the public – and perhaps the players – regarding the high offside line they have been playing. The return of Lamine Yamal and Marc Casado should help to tighten thinks up in the coming weeks though.