Hansi Flick gives updates on Ronald Araujo and Dani Olmo fitness, rotations and praises Marc Casado

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed that Dani Olmo is back in contention for a starting spot against RCD Mallorca, despite missing out against Las Palmas due to an injury concern. He would not give a return date for Ronald Araujo.

Olmo was on the bench against Las Palmas, but was not brought on as the Blaugrana searched for an equaliser, while Araujo has been back training with the team without restrictions.

“Ronald is doing really good, he is very close, I cannot say it is the next match or next week, because he has to feel good. He is of a good level, he looks really good. Also Dani is back, also for the starting XI.”

With Barcelona facing Mallorca away on Tuesday, followed by trips to Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund, Flick was also asked about whether he was thinking about rotating his squad. It has been noted that the pressing has not been at the level it was a month ago.

“Yesterday, I thought a lot about that, about what to change, who needs a rest. But when I see today, what happened, everyone is right, everyone wants to play and is ready to play, and this is a good sign from the team. That maybe makes it easier, maybe less easy.”

“In the end we have three away matches and it will be tough, but everyone is there, and today I see they are right, the second day after the match. I can also see it in the data.”

Flick had held an hour-long conversation with the players before training on Monday to try and establish what mistakes they made on in their Las Palmas loss. One player they will have back is Marc Casado, who was suspended last week.

“He can really read the match of the opponent, and also knows exactly where to be. Maybe he makes a mistake, he has to stay here in this position, he is good at reading the matches. Also with the ball, he knows exactly what to do, the right positions. He’s doing really great.”