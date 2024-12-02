Bayern Munich star publicly confirms that transfer decision will come in January

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has confirmed that his decision over his future will not be dragged out much longer. Since last spring, Kimmich has been in and out of talks with Bayern over a new contract, which expires next summer.

Linked frequently to Barcelona and Real Madrid, neither moved for him last summer despite needs in his position. Kimmich has supposedly identified five teams which he would leave Bayern for, including the Clasico duo, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. The 29-year-old is probably facing his last big contract, and under Vincent Kompany has returned to a key role, playing every single minute of their 19 matches this season.

“I won’t wait until summer. I’ll sit down in the winter and try to see the bigger picture. In January I will make the right decision,” quote Diario AS from the player himself.

Frenkie de Jong still has pain in his ankle, and both in competition and training, he shows noticeable insecurity and excessive caution in duels. This hesitancy clashes with Hansi Flick's style, which demands intensity, relentless pressing. So, unless De Jong returns to 100%, his… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 2, 2024

Meanwhile Sporting Director Christian Freund sounds positive on the prospects of an agreement.

“We are in good negotiations with Kimmich and Musiala. Of course, our desire is to close the agreements as soon as possible, but the most important thing is that in the end there is a positive result and that they are extended. It doesn’t matter if a week before or three weeks after. We are positive in both cases.”

Neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid look set to take a decision on the position in the immediate future, which could distance Kimmich from them. Unless Los Blancos decide to forge ahead with adding a midfielder at the base of their midfield, which could well mean a departure, Germany or England look like more probable destinations.