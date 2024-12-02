Barcelona willing to sell star player for just €20m – club will seek sale next summer

The future of Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona has been shrouded in doubt for some time now, with the Dutchman seemingly reluctant to sign a new deal. For the first time, his starting spot is under real threat this season, and the Blaugrana are content to move him on due to his contract situation.

De Jong reportedly had a contract offer on the table for much of this year, but that has now been withdrawn by Barcelona, say Sport. Due to the change in his role in the team, they feel it is only fair that the talks over a new deal start from scratch. It is also noted that while his salary is not €35m gross per season, the cost of keeping him next year would be around that.

Before training, Flick spoke with the team and then took a moment with those who hold the captaincy given the importance of reacting in tomorrow's match. @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 2, 2024

As such, Barcelona will put de Jong up for sale, and would be content to bring in as little as €20m for him next summer. Unless the midfielder shows a desire to renew his deal at a much lower rate, they will look to move him on, and with the form of Marc Casado, and the return from injury of Marc Bernal next year, there is no guarantee he will move up the pecking order.

The major outlets in Catalonia have no doubt moved to put pressure on de Jong in recent months, and this could be a further step in that direction. However there is little getting around the fact that if de Jong, 27, is not to have a starting role at Barcelona, it would be a major surprise if he did not move on sooner or later. While previously benching him was a threat that would have hurt both sides, so far this season he has simply been eclipsed by others, as he works his way back to full fitness.