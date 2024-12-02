Barcelona to have trio of key players back for trip to RCD Mallorca

Barcelona are on a disappointing run of form having blitzed the competition early on in La Liga, but there are reasons for positivity for manager Hansi Flick. As the Blaugrana travel to Son Moix to face RCD Mallorca, they are likely to have the ability to field their first-choice XI from early in the season.

Dani Olmo was a notable absence from their comeback effort against Las Palmas, and the Terrassa native trained alone on Sunday, but MD say he will be fit for their away clash on Tuesday night. In addition, Marc Casado will be back from suspension after his red card against Celta Vigo, Alejandro Balde has recovered from his neck injury without issues, and Lamine Yamal will be fit to start after 45 minutes in action at Montjuic.

A detail from the Las Palmas game that has gone unnoticed: when Frenkie de Jong came on, Raphinha remained the captain. @JoanPoquiEraso — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 2, 2024

After three games without a win, three points are a must for Flick’s side, having seen their lead in La Liga wiped out in November. The Blaugrana now face a tricky run before Christmas, with their journey to Mallorca followed by Real Betis away, Borussia Dortmund away, Leganes in Barcelona, and then the visit of Atletico Madrid.