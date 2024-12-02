Barcelona plan to alter preseason tour plans next summer in search of more income

Barcelona have made the United States their home away from home in the summer months, with every preseason tour they have had since the pandemic taking place across the pond. However the Catalan giants will veer from that custom next summer.

According to Marca, one of the ways Barcelona intend to boost their income next summer is by heading to Asia. With the Club World Cup taking place in the USA next summer in June and July, the Blaugrana will instead head east, and that tour is expected to bring in more money than their usual option, which will help with their salary limit issues.

A detail from the Las Palmas game that has gone unnoticed: when Frenkie de Jong came on, Raphinha remained the captain. @JoanPoquiEraso — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 2, 2024

It is a surprise that Barcelona have chosen to head to the USA rather than Asia in recent years if the latter is more financially beneficial. That said, generally they are competing against the top European teams when they do, and if they are in action in the Club World Cup, the removal of that factor could make the difference.