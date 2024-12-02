Barcelona believe Serie A winger for next summer is more economically viable than Jorge Mendes option

Barcelona are still looking to bring in a top-class left-winger next summer, having missed out on Nico Williams this past transfer window. Two of the names that have been linked to fill that description are Serie A stars Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Rafael Leao.

The former is currently in a contract dispute with Napoli, and is likely to cost at least €80m next summer, but would mean a negotiation with owner Aurelio de Laurentiis, who is notoriously tricky to do business with. However Sport say that he is seen as a more viable option than AC Milan‘s Leao, who is currently not on the best terms with manager Paulo Fonseca.

The Catalan daily note that both would be keen to join the Blaugrana, but Kvaratskhelia would be more economically viable due to his salary demands, and also has an advantage being the younger of the two. Leao was linked with an exit last summer, but Milan were reportedly demanding over €150m.

Not mentioned in the article is Nico Williams, who reportedly remains their top choice for the position next summer. However any move for him hinges on the Basque winger making Barcelona his priority for next summer. Equally, all of this is hypothetical currently, with Barcelona still well over their salary limit, and restricted in their ability to invest.