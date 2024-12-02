Sevilla and Osasuna grind out draw as top goalscorers go head-to-head

Sevilla 1-1 Osasuna

Sevilla welcomed Osasuna to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan hoping to add some consistency to their season, but Vicente Moreno’s side knew a win would have them within a point of the top four. A tranquil start to the match saw neither side get out of first gear for the opening 20 minutes.

That set the tone for much of the game, with Sevilla marginally looking more dangerous, flashing wide through Djibril Sow and then Nemanja Gudelj forcing a save from Sergio Herrera. In the second half, both sides waited for the other to blink, and it was Sevilla who did first.

After Los Nervionenses saw a goal ruled out for multiple offsides, Osasuna broke down the right minutes later. Jesus Areso brought out a brilliant cross for Ante Budimir, whose downward header proved too hot for Alvaro Fernandez to keep out. That lead did not last long though, with Sevilla equalising just three minutes later. A brilliant pass over the top from substitute Saul Niguez was controlled first time by Dodi Lukebakio, and that took him around Herrera for an easy finish.

Again the game of chess was resumed, and it looked as if it would end without incident. Jose Arnaiz was forced off through injury, while Jesus Navas was sent on by Sevilla for penultimate home game. However in the dying seconds, Fernandez would bring out a brilliant save to hold onto the point for Sevilla, and it looked as if Lukebakio would win it at the other end, but this time it was Herrera’s heroics to the rescue.

Osasuna remain in seventh spot, a point off the European places with their fifth draw of the season. Meanwhile Sevilla are up to 11th, but remain on the wrong side of their fans. Lukebakio continues to be the only credible threat on goal for Sevilla, while Budimir moves up to joint-second in the Pichichi race with nine goals alongside Raphinha and ahead of Kylian Mbappe.