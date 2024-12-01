UEFA confirm Spain’s UEFA Nations League schedule for 2025

Spain have received confirmation from UEFA over their Nations League schedule for 2025.

La Roja cruised into the quarter final stage with five wins and a draw from the league phase of the competition in 2024.

That record eased the defending Nations League and European champions over the line for the finals section of the competition in 2025.

UEFA have now updated their plans for the quarter final stage in Rotterdam on Thursday 20 March at 8.45pm local time.

The venue for the contest will be at the Feyenoord’s home stadium, known as De Kuip, (The Bathtub).

Spain are aiming to retain their crown in the Netherlands with the plan for next summer now set, if they progress beyond the last eight.

If Spain can get past the host nation, they will take on either Croatia and France (June 4-5) in the semi finals with the potential of a final against one of four teams on June 8.