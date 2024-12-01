Thibaut Courtois uses bizarre ketchup analogy to describe Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Over the last few days, there has been a lot of focus on Kylian Mbappe. He missed a crucial penalty during Real Madrid’s Champions League defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday night, although he was able to bounce back four days later as he netted in Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Getafe on Sunday.

That goal was Mbappe’s 10th since joining Real Madrid in the summer, and the tally has come from 19 appearances. For many, this is a severe underachievement, although teammate Thibaut Courtois expects him to start picking up momentum now, as per Diario AS.

“Kylian Mbappe is a player with great quality. He is like a ketchup bottle that has sauce inside – it seems like it doesn’t come out, but suddenly it all comes out. And I think that’s what’s going to happen to him.”

Mbappe will hope that he can start a scoring run after his strike against Getafe, and he will be back in action on Wednesday when Real Madrid travel to San Mames to take on Athletic Club.