Thibaut Courtois uses bizarre ketchup analogy to describe Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe

Over the last few days, there has been a lot of focus on Kylian Mbappe. He missed a crucial penalty during Real Madrid’s Champions League defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday night, although he was able to bounce back four days later as he netted in Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Getafe on Sunday.
That goal was Mbappe’s 10th since joining Real Madrid in the summer, and the tally has come from 19 appearances. For many, this is a severe underachievement, although teammate Thibaut Courtois expects him to start picking up momentum now, as per Diario AS.
“Kylian Mbappe is a player with great quality. He is like a ketchup bottle that has sauce inside – it seems like it doesn’t come out, but suddenly it all comes out. And I think that’s what’s going to happen to him.”
Mbappe will hope that he can start a scoring run after his strike against Getafe, and he will be back in action on Wednesday when Real Madrid travel to San Mames to take on Athletic Club.