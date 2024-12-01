Second La Liga manager of the season sacked as Real Valladolid take action with Paulo Pezzolano

Real Valladolid’s first season back in La Liga has not been easy, and after 15 matchdays, they are currently bottom of the standings. Saturday’s 5-0 home thrashing at the hands of Atletico Madrid increased the pressure on head coach Paulo Pezzolano, and in the end, it has been too much.

Just hours after the defeat to Atleti, Valladolid announced that Pezzolano had been removed from his position with immediate effect. In total, he spent 70 matches in charge of La Pucela after being appointed in April 2023, with his finest achievement being the securing of promotion from Segunda last season.

Valladolid will now begin their search for a new manager, which they will hope to have in place before next week’s Copa del Rey second round tie against Real Avila. Former Girona and Rayo Vallecano head coach Francisco, who is currently without a club, has been strongly linked to the position in the last 24 hours.