Real Madrid receive key December injury boost

Real Madrid are on course for a busy run of games in December as they build towards 2025 with confidence.

Los Blancos are back in La Liga action this weekend as they take on local rivals Getafe in the Spanish capital.

That clash triggers four successive away games for the defending champions in December and they should receive some key injury news in the coming days.

As per reports Marca, France international Aurelien Tchouameni is on course to return to match action for the league trip to Athletic Club on December 4.

Tchouameni has been sidelined for a month due to a sprained ankle with the club looking to manage his recovery, but he is now ready.

Another player back in contention is a key aspect for Real Madrid, with the title race beginning to tighten, and Tchouameni’s move back into the engine room will allow for rest and rotation across all competitions.