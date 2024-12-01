Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rotate his team for the derby clash with Getafe.

Injuries continue to be a major issue for the Italian coach as he aims to bounce back from a midweek UEFA Champions League defeat at Liverpool.

The return to domestic action offers Ancelotti a chance to build some momentum in domestic matters this weekend.

As per reports Marca, Ancelotti will make changes throughout his team, including a start for Lucas Vazquez at right back.

On the opposite flank, Fran Garcia could fill in at left back, with Dani Ceballos in midfield for the home side.

Those two changes could be the only alterations for Ancelotti in this game as he looks to close down on table toppers Barcelona.

La Blaugrana slipped to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Las Palmas over the weekend and if Real Madrid defeat Getafe they will close the title gap to a single point.