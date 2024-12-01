“No matter what” – Sevilla manager Garcia Pimienta demands January signing

Sevilla have struggled with financial problems over the last few years, but ahead of the winter transfer window opening in a month’s time, they are expected to be somewhat busy in the market.

The sale of Lucas Ocampos to Monterrey, which took place in September, will allow the necessary FFP space for Sevilla to make at least one signing. For head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta, he is clear that a winger needs to be brought in, considering that he only has Dode Lukebakio for the time being. As per Relevo, he also spoke on rumoured target Ruben Vargas.

“A winger has to be brought in no matter what. I know (Vargas) perfectly, but I don’t want to talk about names.”

Garcia Piimienta also spoke on Valentin Barco, amid reports that Sevilla could terminate his loan in January.

“I have a large squad and I always have to decide the one who is best. If he hasn’t played more, it’s because I think Pedrosa is doing very well. There’s a whole month left, players who aren’t playing are still starting to participate.

“When January comes, we will really sit down and raise the needs or even players ask to leave. With him, as with the rest, I’m very happy. At this moment I count on everyone.”