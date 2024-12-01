Leicester City eyeing up January deal for talented Valencia starlet

Valencia continue to be plagued by financial problems despite regularly selling their most valuable players, which continued during the summer when a deal was agreed to sell Giorgi Mamardashvili to Liverpool (although he has stayed on loan for the 2024-25 season). The next talent that could make the move to the Premier League is Diego Lopez.

Lopez has established himself as an important player during Ruben Baraja’s tenure as Valencia manager, although he has struggled for form this season. Nevertheless, his talent and potential makes his valuable, and according to CaughtOffside, Leicester City are interested in a move to sign him during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Valencia will be prepared to sell Lopez if necessary, although their asking price will be higher than usual if any club does come calling mid-season. At this stage, it’s unknown what the club’s valuation of the 22-year-old would be, but it surely would not be cheap.