La Liga round-up: Girona secure fighting draw, Athletic Club comeback victory as Real Sociedad topple Real Betis

MD15 of the 2024-25 La Liga season continued on Sunday with four more matches played across Spain: Real Madrid hosted Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu, Villarreal took on Getafe, Athletic Club travelled to Rayo Vallecano, while Real Sociedad went face-to-face with Real Betis at Reale Arena.

Villarreal 2-2 Getafe

A thrilling match took place at La Ceramica, as Girona came back from two-nil down to draw with Villarreal. Thierno Barry and Alex Baena had the hosts in a commanding position, but second half strikes from Donny van de Beek and Ladislav Krejci, whose goal came in the 97th minute, ensured a share of the spoils.

Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Athletic Club

There was another stunning comeback at Vallecas, where Athletic Club came from behind to defeat Rayo Vallecano. Randy Nteka had the hosts ahead at half time, but substitute Oihan Sancet netted an excellent brace to ensure a very important three points for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Betis

In the late kick-off, Real Sociedad secured a commendable victory against injury-hit Real Betis. Two first half goals proved to be the difference between the two teams, with them coming from Diego Llorente (OG) and Mikel Oyarzabal, who netted from the penalty spot.