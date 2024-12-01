Juventus and Inter Milan vying to sign Barcelona star next summer

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about the future of Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen. The 28-year-old has been out for the last four months with a troubling Achilles tendon injury, and during that period, his prominence within Can Barca has dropped significantly.

It’s been reported that Barcelona will look to sell Christensen next summer, rather than looking to extend his current deal (which ends in 2026). This is especially the case when considering speculation that the Catalan giants will look to sign a new centre-back to compete alongside Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez and Eric Garcia.

On the back of this, Gianluca Di Marzio (via MD) that noted that Juventus and Inter Milan have both registered their interest in the Danish international.

Barcelona are unlikely to let Christensen leave cheaply, although they may have to if they insist on not offering him a new contract. The player himself has no plans to leave Catalonia, so the situation is an interesting one.