Jude Bellingham stars as Real Madrid close on Barcelona again with victory over Getafe

Real Madrid may not be in their best moment, but they have made it three victories in a row in La Liga after a comfortable 2-0 victory over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were dominant in the opening stages, although they had to wait until the 30th minute to open the scoring. Allan Nyom was adjudged to have pulled down Antonio Rudiger inside the penalty area, which gave Jude Bellingham the opportunity to score from 12 yards – which he did.

Bellingham turned provider a few minutes later as Real Madrid doubled their advantage. He played a fine through ball to Kylian Mbappe, who broke in behind before curling a lovely effort into the far corner.

Real Madrid pushed for a third in the second half, but in the end, it was not needed. The result means that the reigning champions are now one point behind Barcelona in the standings, having played one game less.