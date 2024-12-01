Former Barcelona sensation joins growing list of players with ACL injuries

Riqui Puig was regarded as a sensation when he first broke into the Barcelona first team back in 2018, although he ended up being unable to deliver on the early promise that he showed. He was eventually sold to MLS side LA Galaxy, when he has been thriving – and especially in the last 12 months.

Alongside former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, Puig has arguably been the best player in the MLS throughout the 2024 season. He has played a major role in LA Galaxy reaching the MLS Cup final, which will be contested next weekend against New York Red Bulls. However, he will play no part in that showdown event.

As per Sport, Puig has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament. He suffered the serious injury whilst playing in LA Galaxy’s victory over Seattle Sounders earlier this weekend – remarkably, he still managed to finish the match.

Puig is the latest in a long line of players to have suffered an ACL injury in recent years. His former club Barcelona have also been affected, with Gavi and Marc Bernal having both done the same in the last 13 months.