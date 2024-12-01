€10-12m asking price set for FC Porto star attracting interest from four La Liga clubs

During the summer, Samu Aghehowa left Atletico Madrid to join FC Porto. It was there that he joined fellow Spaniards Ivan Jaime and Nico Gonzalez, although the former could soon be making the move to La Liga.

Jaime, 24, has struggled for consistent minutes this season, although he has still managed to amass two goals and two assists in five Liga Portugal matches. Despite this, his prominence is low, and move away from Porto could take place in January.

As per A Bola, four La Liga clubs are interested in signing Jaime: Sevilla, Real Betis, Espanyol and Getafe. However, it will be very difficult for any of these clubs to strike a deal as Porto are reported to have set an asking price worth in the region of €10-12m.

Jaime was last in Spanish football with Malaga in 2020, but five years on, he could make a return. However, it will be difficult, as the only realistic chances of a permanent arrangement would be with Betis or Sevilla.