Carlo Ancelotti provides injury update on Jude Bellingham after early substitution against Getafe

Real Madrid made it three La Liga victories in a row on Sunday with a comfortable 2-0 success against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu. Things are looking up for the defending champions, who are now only one point behind Barcelona at the top of the standings, having also played a game less.

Carlo Ancelotti was pleased with the performance against Getafe, and as per Diario AS, he also commented on the current situation with his side in La Liga.

“Today we went in with good balance and attitude, good plays. We won it with merit. Despite the difficulties, which are many such as the injuries, Real Madrid are fighting. What gives me confidence is that we have returned to having a good attitude, spirit, concentration… Little by little, we will solve the problems. Meanwhile, we are there fighting.”

Ancelotti also gave an update on Jude Bellingham, who was forced off at half time having being Real Madrid’s star performer in the opening 45 minutes.

“He had a neck problem. He couldn’t continue, but it’s not an injury.”