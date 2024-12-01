Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies edging closer to Real Madrid snub

Alphonso Davies’ future, which has been widely speculated upon over the past year, should be resolved in the next 2-3 months. The 24-year-old left-back has been strongly linked with joining Real Madrid upon the expiry of his current contract at Bayern Munich, which comes to its end next June. However, there is now increased confidence in Bavaria that he will in fact stay.
Up until now, an agreement between Davies and Bayern has not been forthcoming because of the former’s contract demands, but according to Sport1 (via Sport), these have now been lowered. As a result, he is believed to be edging closer to signing a renewal at the Bundesliga giants.
For many months, Real Madrid have been confident of landing Davies as a free agent, although it could end up being that these dreams go up in smoke. Ferland Mendy’s stark drop-off this season makes the Canadian’s arrival a priority, but at this stage, it’s far from certain to happen.
It is interesting… he is hustling for a pay rise in a tussle between 2 teams that have clear salary structure and will not pay over the top. I would throw in Man United as they will undoubtedly throw in a salary figure that would eclipse everyone. He is a player with very unique characteristics and will not fit into every team… but no one will consider any of that. We have seen so many players bought that are replaced on the market after a year because their talent stagnates when they go into a team that is not designed to take advantage of their skills.