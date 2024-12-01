Barcelona working multiple avenues to secure Dani Olmo registration for remainder of 2024-25 season

Barcelona’s financial problems over the last few years have been well-documented, and although things have improved, there is still a long way to go before parity can be restored. One immediate concern is the inability to register Dani Olmo for the second half of the 2024-25 season, which is currently not possible because of the first team’s significantly low wage bill.

Olmo was only able to be registered in the summer because of Andreas Christensen’s long-term injury, but that avenue will be closed up from January. It means that his registration would be taken away unless Barcelona can generate income over the coming weeks.

As per Marca, multiple ways are being explored by club bosses. One of these is the recently-announced Nike deal, which Barcelona are trying to show is more valuable than La Liga had initially estimated. On top of this, more sponsorship is being sought.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can make the necessary moves to ensure Olmo is registered for the second half of the season. They will need to, given more important he is to Hansi Flick.