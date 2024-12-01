Barcelona star set for return after five-month absence as training hurdle is overcome

Barcelona have been heavily affected by injuries over the last 12-15 months, but Hansi Flick is slowly recovering the vast majority of his players. The likes of Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Ferran Torres have returned in recent weeks, while the comeback of Ronald Araujo will also be seen soon.

Dani Olmo didn't train with the group and is a doubt for the Mallorca game. @javigasconMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 1, 2024

Araujo has out since July after he suffered a high-grade hamstring tear whilst playing at the Copa America with Uruguay. His recovery has been long and arduous, but his return is now in sight.

As per Marca, Araujo completed his first training session with his teammates on Sunday. Because of this, he has now taken another step closer to making his return to action, although Flick does not intend to count on him until he is 100% fit.

Barcelona had earmarked Tuesday’s match against Mallorca for Araujo’s return, although for the time being, an exact date has yet to be established by the first team coaching staff. Over the coming days, he will continue to be monitored.